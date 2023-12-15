Sensex (0.36%)
PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

"Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India," Modi said on 'X'

A portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

A portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, saying his exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger and more united country.
 
Given the epithet of 'Sardar' for his leadership qualities, Patel is lauded as the architect of modern India who was instrumental in integrating hundreds of princely states into the Union with deft use of persuasion and, when required, force.
 
"Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India," Modi said on 'X'.
 
"His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realizing his dream of a prosperous India," he added.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

