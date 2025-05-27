Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi's 11-year reign will be written in golden letters in history: Shah

PM Modi's 11-year reign will be written in golden letters in history: Shah

"The son of Gujarat is committed to the nation's development, economic growth and national security. Those who violated the national security have been taught a lesson," he said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah said it was due to the strong political will that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath corridor were constructed during Modi's tenure. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year reign will be written in golden letters in history.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary of Madhavbagh Laxminarayan temple here, Shah, who spoke in Gujarati, said that those who didn't know the value of "ek chutki sindoor" were informed about it through 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Modi has completed 11 years as the prime minister. The son of Gujarat is committed to the nation's development, economic growth and national security. Those who violated the national security have been taught a lesson," he said.

PM Modi has made people feel proud to be an Indian and enhanced the value of the Indian passport overseas, the home minister said.

 

Shah said it was due to the strong political will that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath corridor were constructed during Modi's tenure.

He lauded the efforts of trustees in running the Madhavbagh Laxminarayan Temple in the heart of Mumbai.

The institution has the sentiment of social service, which has made it a centre of cultural, religious and social activities, the Union home minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rain till May 28, red alert issued in select parts

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Adityanath asks officials to be sensitive while resolving public issues

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina's Prez Javier Milei to receive $1 mn Genesis Prize in Israel

Weather

Explained: What is the new Bharat Forecast System and how does it work?

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Not found suitable' new Manuvaad, will fight anti-reservation moves: Rahul

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Operation Sindoor Gujarat Mumbai Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon