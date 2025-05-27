Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Explained: What is the new Bharat Forecast System and how does it work?

Explained: What is the new Bharat Forecast System and how does it work?

Bharat Forecast System, developed by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, has now become operational after three years of testing since its launch in 2022

Weather

Bharat Forecast System, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, is a weather forecasting and monitoring system which uses high-end computer systems and satellite imagery. (Representative Image: Freepik)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Science on Monday launched the Bharat Forecast System (BFS), saying it is the world’s most precise indigenously developed weather forecasting model. The system has become operational after three years of testing since its launch in 2022.
 
Let's understand in detail what the Bharat Forecast System is and how it is more accurate, fast, and effective than the previously used models.
 
What is Bharat Forecast System?
 
Bharat Forecast System, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, is a weather forecasting and monitoring system which uses high-end computer systems and satellite imagery. The use of the supercomputer 'Arka' makes it possible to deliver the results at the highest possible speed, which is faster than any other forecasting system in the world. The supercomputer has a capacity of 11.77 petaflops and a storage capacity of 33 petabytes.
 
 
According to Parthasarathy Mukhopadhayay, one of the researchers involved in the project, the data from a network of 40 Doppler Weather Radars (a system of high-resolution weather monitoring stations) from across the country will be used to run the BFS model. With this, BFS is now able to deliver more localised forecasts and nowcasts (forecasts of present weather conditions immediately).

Also Read

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi logs wettest May ever as more rain, thunderstorms expected: IMD

Premiummonsoon

Lesson from 2009: An early southwest monsoon isn't always a good one

Thunderstorm, New Delhi Thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR struck by thunderstorm: IMD issues red alert, power cuts hit city

Dust storm, New Delhi Dust Strom

Delhi records low of 28.4 deg C; thunderstorms, rain forecast for weekend

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

Southwest monsoon has arrived, says IMD, as rains batter parts of Kerala

 
The number of Doppler radars will gradually rise to 100, enabling the weather office to issue nowcasts—short-term weather forecasts for the next two hours—nationwide.
 
What makes BFS better than any other forecast system?
 
The modified BFS system came up with a lot of new upgrades in comparison to the previously used forecast systems. However, BFS’s speed, accuracy, and much more localised predictions make it the best forecasting system in the world.
 
Speed: Suryachandra Rao, Director of IITM-Pune, stated that earlier weather forecasting models required around 12 to 14 hours to produce predictions for a specific area. However, with advancements in high-performance computing systems under the central government’s ‘Mission Mausam’, forecasts can now be made within four to six hours.
 
Accuracy: The use of high-end computers not only improved its speed but also accuracy. "This significant milestone represents a major leap in India's self-reliance in meteorological sciences, enabling more accurate and granular weather forecasts up to panchayat level for disaster risk reduction, agriculture, water resource management, and public safety," a senior official from the Earth Sciences Ministry said, as quoted by The Economic Times.
 
Furthermore, the system has demonstrated a 30 per cent improvement in accuracy for extreme rainfall events, which are frequent during the monsoon season, compared to existing models. It has also shown significant enhancement in predicting cyclone paths.
 
Localised predictions: Previously operated weather forecasting systems used to forecast weather patterns over a 12 km grid. However, in a much more localised way, now BFS is able to predict weather conditions in a 6 km grid. This means the current model can forecast weather systems down to the village and panchayat level, with an improvement of nearly 64 per cent in prediction accuracy.
 
Weather forecast for all
 
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the IMD, stated the launch is part of the Centre’s initiative to make weather forecasts more accessible and beneficial for everyone.
 
With the successful integration of this new system, India has become the only country to operate a global forecast system with such high resolution in real time.
 
The system was officially handed over to the IMD by Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Monday.

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rain till May 28, red alert issued in select parts

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Not found suitable' new Manuvaad, will fight anti-reservation moves: Rahul

Rains

Delhi weather today: Rain brings relief as May set to end with no heatwaves

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru

Nehru stood for democracy, not demagoguery: Cong pays tribute to first PM

Gun, Pistol

CPI (Maoist) commander killed in encounter with forces in Jharkhand

Topics : India Meteorological Department IMD on rains IMD IMD weather forecast monsoon forecast IMD Pune BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon