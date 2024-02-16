Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi's degree row: HC rejects pleas by Kejriwal, Singh to quash summons

Rejecting their applications, Justice Hasmukh Suthar directed the two AAP leaders to make their submissions before the trial court

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat High Court later directed the sessions court to conclude the hearing within ten days after assigning the matter to a new bench

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed pleas by Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to quash the summons issued against them in a criminal defamation case over their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.
Through their pleas, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and AAP's Rajya Sabha member Singh had challenged the summons by a trial court in the case filed by Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision applications against the summons.
Rejecting their applications, Justice Hasmukh Suthar directed the two AAP leaders to make their submissions before the trial court.
Seeking the quashing of the summons, the two leaders had said that Gujarat University (GU) cannot file a defamation case before a magistrate court and rather should move the sessions court.
The metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and Singh on April 15 last year in the defamation case filed by GU over their sarcastic and derogatory statements in connection with PM Modi's degree.
The two leaders then filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the summons.
However, the sessions court upheld the summons, after which they approached the Gujarat HC, which rejected their plea for an interim stay.
The two leaders also approached the Supreme Court, which too refused to entertain their pleas.
The HC later directed the sessions court to conclude the hearing within ten days after assigning the matter to a new bench.
GU registrar Piyush Patel had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and Singh after the HC in March last year set aside the Central Information Commission (CIC) order concerning PM Modi's educational qualification.
While the court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 upon Kejriwal, it also refused to grant a stay on the order.
Kejriwal and Singh made defamatory statements in press conferences and on social media targeting the university over Modi's degree, GU had said in its complaint.

Their comments, which were made intentionally, targeting the GU were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university, as per the complainant.
In April 2016, the then CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu had directed the Delhi University and GU to provide information to Kejriwal on Modi's degrees. Three months later, the Gujarat HC stayed the CIC order after GU approached it against that order.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Gujarat High Court Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

