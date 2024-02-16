Sensex (    %)
                        
Alipur fire: Delhi CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased

The chief minister said there are allegations that there was delay in the arrival of fire tenders to the spot

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the fire in a paints factory in Alipur here that left 11 people dead.
The chief minister also visited the site to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the blaze that broke out on Thursday evening.
"We have full sympathy for the families of the deceased. We will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Two people have sustained minor injuries and they will be awarded a compensation of Rs 20,000 each and those with major injuries will be awarded a compensation of Rs two lakh each," he told reporters.
He said those whose nearby shops and houses were affected due to the fire will be awarded compensation in line with the government's policy.
The chief minister said there are allegations that there was delay in the arrival of fire tenders to the spot.
"I will issue instructions for inquiry into the alleged delay in the arrival of fire engines and how the factory was operating in this area," he said.
An explosion and subsequent fire in the paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area left 11 people dead.Four people were injured in the fire that broke out on Thursday evening and are hospitalised, they said.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Aam Aadmi Party Fire accident

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

