close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi to address inaugural session of Global Buddhist Summit today

The two-day Summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation (IBC)

ANI General News
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in the national capital on Thursday.

The event will begin at 10 am at Hotel Ashok in Delhi.

The two-day Summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The keynote speakers at the event will be Professor Robert Thurman, a leading American expert on Tibetan Buddhism, and His Holiness Thich Tri Quang, the Deputy Patriarch of, Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Professor Thurman was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020 for his work on recovering India's ancient Buddhist heritage.

The theme of the Global Buddhist Summit is 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis.'

Also Read

Making efforts to activate eight-member regional group SAARC: Nepal

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

US reopening visa, consular services in Cuba post-2017 health issues

Govt alone cannot be successful, people's participation needed: PM Modi

Manipur BJP MLA files complaint against party's Minority Morcha chief

Live: PM Modi to address inaugural session of Global Buddhist Summit today

Big B's granddaughter moves Delhi HC against fake reports on her health

Centre stalling govt recruitments in Delhi, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

Top headlines: RBI calls bank boards' meet, Tim Cook meets PM and more

"The Summit is an effort towards engaging the global Buddhist Dhamma leadership and scholars on matters of Buddhist and universal concerns, and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively. The discussion in the Summit will explore how the Buddha Dhamma's fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings," the PMO stated in a release.

The Summit will witness the participation of eminent scholars, Sangha leaders and Dharma practitioners from all over the world, who will discuss pressing global issues and look for answers in the Buddha Dhamma that are based on universal values, the release said.

"The discussions will be held under four themes: Buddha Dhamma and Peace; Buddha Dhamma: Environmental Crisis, Health and Sustainability; Preservation of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition; Buddha Dhamma Pilgrimage, Living Heritage and Buddha Relics: a resilient foundation to India's centuries-old cultural links to countries in South, South-East and East Asia," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Buddhism

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon