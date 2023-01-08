JUST IN
Japan PM Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
Thousands of Israelis protest Benjamin Netanyahu government's policies
Iran carries out execution of 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
Deadly storm inflicts widespread damage across North California in US
Ukraine's frontlines witness artillery fire despite 'ceasefire' by Russia
Kevin McCarthy overcomes GOP rebellion to be elected House Speaker
India-US agree on restoring peace in Ukraine: Biden administration
US to send $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine, its NATO neighbours
New Israeli government takes steps to penalise Palestinian leadership
Trump, his company and three of his children ordered to face NY fraud suit
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
S Korea to complete preparations for Level 4 autonomous car by 2024
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Making efforts to activate eight-member regional group SAARC: Nepal

The SAARC has not been very effective since 2016 as its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014

Topics
SAARC | Nepal | Saarc countries

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Nepal, Nepal flag
Nepal flag | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Nepal on Sunday said it was making efforts to activate the eight-member regional grouping SAARC, which has not been very effective since 2016.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Concern and Coordination Committee under the National Assembly, Secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Paudel said the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) could not be made effective due to the lack of consensus among all member states.

Nepal is trying to make it active, he was quoted as saying by My Republica newspaper.

"We are chairing the SAARC. However, there are places where processes have not progressed. This multilateralism and regionalism have certain constants. One of them is that when we formed SAARC, we agreed on a fundamental principle while defining the charter of SAARC.

That means nothing moves forward until everyone agrees on a topic. Basically, it cannot be the same. The role of the chair of SAARC is nothing special. We are only one among the eight countries. That's why efforts are being made on this, Paudel said.

The SAARC has not been very effective since 2016 as its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

The 2016 SAARC Summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to "prevailing circumstances".

The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet.

The regional grouping comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SAARC

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.