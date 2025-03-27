Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: PM Modi to launch service on April 19

Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: PM Modi to launch service on April 19

The long-awaited train will initially operate on the Katra-Baramulla route, before being extended to Jammu

Chenab rail bridge

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir on April 19, marking a major milestone in connecting the Valley with the rest of India. The launch will take place at Katra, signalling the completion of a decades-long effort to establish direct rail connectivity to the region.
 
According to media reports, the inauguration ceremony will be attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, among other dignitaries.
 
At present, train services in Kashmir are limited to the Sangaldan-Baramulla section, while long-distance trains terminate at Katra. The new Vande Bharat Express will bridge this gap, initially operating between Katra and Baramulla. This will allow passengers to travel directly to Kashmir by train for the first time.
 
 

Key route details

  • The initial route will run from Katra to Baramulla
  • The service will later be extended to Jammu once station upgrades are complete
  • The line is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project
  • Total rail link length: 272 km
  • The route includes the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge
 

PM Modi to visit Chenab Bridge before launch

 
Ahead of the train’s inauguration, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Chenab Bridge in Reasi district. Railway officials will brief him on its construction and its significance as a remarkable engineering achievement.
 
Following the inspection, the Prime Minister will proceed to Katra to formally launch the train service and address a public gathering. His visit will conclude with a return flight to New Delhi from Udhampur Army Airport.

Expansion plans and security

Initially, the Vande Bharat Express will run on the Katra-Baramulla route. Once expansion work at Jammu Railway Station is completed later this year, the service will be extended to originate from Jammu instead of Katra.
 
Currently, there are no direct trains from Delhi or other major cities to Kashmir. Passengers must change trains at Katra—and eventually at Jammu—until full through-services are operational.
 
Security arrangements for the launch have been a top priority. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan recently reviewed preparations in coordination with senior railway officials to ensure the smooth and safe rollout of the service. 

Engineering feat: Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link

 
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project spans 272 kilometres and has been commissioned in phases since 2009. The final 17-kilometre section between Reasi and Katra was completed three months ago, allowing successful trial runs of the Vande Bharat Express.
 
The USBRL includes some of the most challenging rail infrastructure in the country, including the Chenab Bridge—now recognised as the highest railway bridge in the world.
 
The launch of Vande Bharat to Kashmir is expected to boost tourism, improve accessibility, and integrate the region more closely with India’s transport network.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

