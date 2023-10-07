PM Modi to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10; hails winning 100 medals

India reaching the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games is a momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, announcing that he will host the country's contingent on October 10.

"Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.

The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he added.

The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.

Also Read Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27 Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football Delhi Govt to introduce policy for compensation to victims of electrocution Railway Board examining demand for giving one-time option to women Delhi Police raids Kerala residence of former NewsClick employee Anusha Raghav Chadha cannot claim absolute right to occupy govt bungalow: Court NewsClick case: Eight more questioned by Delhi Police for a second time