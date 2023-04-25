close

PM Modi to lay foundation of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore in Kerala.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia.

As a third generation Science Park, the Digital Science Park will house common facilities to support the development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, data analytics, cyber security, smart materials etc, said the PMO statement.

The state-of-the-art basic infrastructure will support high-end applied research by industries and the co-development of products in association with the Universities. The initial investment for Phase-1 of the project is around Rs 200 crore while the total project outlay has been estimated at around Rs 1,515 crore.

Prime Minister will further flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday.

The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Prime Minister also will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, one of its kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

