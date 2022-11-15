Infosys Science Foundation names winners of 14th Prize in six categories

The Science Foundation (ISF) on Tuesday announced the winners of the Prize 2022 in six categories. These categories include Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. The prize for each category comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of $100,000 (or its equivalent in rupees).

The Prize focuses on the achievements of the recipients and awards them for their contributions to science and research impacting India.

The 2022 in Engineering and Computer Science was awarded to Suman Chakraborty, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and Dean of Research and Development, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has helped to advance healthcare in resource-limited settings through the invention of low-cost for sensing, diagnostics and therapeutics.

The Infosys Prize 2022 in Life Sciences was awarded to Vidita Vaidya, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, for her contributions to understanding brain mechanisms that underlie mood disorders such as anxiety and depression.

“We hope that their work will have far-reaching effects not just in solving our current problems but will set the stage for finding solutions for the existential crises facing humanity,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, President, .

He said some of these issues include the effects of climate change, accessible diagnostics and healthcare, challenges of mental health and fulfilment of fundamental human rights.

The Infosys Prize 2022 in Mathematical Sciences was awarded to Mahesh Kakde, Professor of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He won it for his contributions to algebraic number theory. It studies the relationships between numbers and often has practical applications in areas such as cryptography.

The Infosys Prize 2022 in Physical Sciences was awarded to Nissim Kanekar, Professor, National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune. He was honoured for his study of galaxies in an era - the so-called “high noon” period - in which stars were being formed at a maximum rate.

The Infosys Prize 2022 in Social Sciences was awarded to Rohini Pande, Henry J Heinz II Professor of Economics and Director, Economic Growth Center, Yale University. She got it for her research on subjects such as governance and accountability, women’s empowerment, the role of credit in the lives of the poor, and the environment.

The Infosys Prize 2022 in Humanities was awarded to Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. He was awarded for his understanding of the .

Panels of accomplished jurors comprising world-renowned scholars and experts shortlisted the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 from 218 nominations.

“Our researchers are the country’s frontline warriors in the war against our grand problems,” said Narayana Murthy, Founder – Infosys, Trustee – . “There is an urgent need for both government and private sectors to invest more in science and research.”