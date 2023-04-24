close

Mizoram distributes property cards under Centre's SVAMITVA scheme

The minister said that the property card is similar to the Land Settlement Certificate (LSC) as it provides rural people the legal ownership of their residential lands

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Mizoram on Monday distributed Property Cards under the Centre's Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme, an official statement said.

Land Revenue and Settlement minister Lalruatkima handed over property cards to 420 beneficiaries - 254 and 166 in Tachhip and Phulpui villages in Aizawl district, the statement issued by state's Information and Public Relations department said.

The minister said that the property card is similar to the Land Settlement Certificate (LSC) as it provides rural people the legal ownership of their residential lands.

It will also enable the beneficiaries to use their residential properties as financial assets for taking loans and other financial benefits like compensation, it said.

SVAMITVA, a Central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2021.

It is being implemented under the joint initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, state's Revenue departments and Survey of India.

The scheme aims at providing legal ownership to rural people on their residential properties so that they can use their properties for economic benefit.

In Mizoram, the scheme will cover 319 rural villages and mapping of 171 villages by drones is being conducted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram Centre central scheme

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

