Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi to lay foundation of Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal on Monday

The inauguration programme around 10:30 am will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries, said the statement issued on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a daylong visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday during which he will lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district and address a gathering there, according to a statement.
The temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled by the Congress for "anti-party remarks" days after he had met PM Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The inauguration programme around 10:30 am will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries, said the statement issued on Saturday.
Around 1:45 pm, the prime minister will launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10-lakh crore at the fourth ground breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023).
The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, education, among others.
The programme will be attended by about 5,000 participants, including industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian firms, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Seems we are preparing for 2029 polls: Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for making statements against party

Swami Prasad Maurya questions birth of Goddess Lakshmi, invites controversy

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

EAM Jaishankar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian counterpart

Security stepped up in Kashmir ahead of PM Modi's visit to J-K on Feb 20

Pakistan increases telecom towers in PoK to help terror groups: Report

Farmers' protest: Internet ban extended in parts of Punjab till Feb 24

Kerala CM urges global standards in research for education institutions

Topics : Narendra Modi temple Uttar Pradesh Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon