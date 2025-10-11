Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for fish market, aqua park in Odisha today

PM Modi will inaugurate 'Dhan-Dhan-Ya Kisan Yojana' and 'Dali National Crop Self-Reliance Mission' virtually, and lay foundation for ₹100 cr aqua park & ₹59 cr fish market

The PM will launch these projects through video conferencing from New Delhi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stones for a Rs 60 crore retail fish market in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and a Rs 100 crore integrated aqua park in Hirakud in Sambalpur district on Saturday, officials said.

The PM will launch these projects through video conferencing from New Delhi, they said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and other dignitaries will remain present at the state-level function when Modi will launch the 'PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana', and the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta' in pulses from the national capital.

Odisha CMO, in a social media post, said, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhan-Ya Kisan Yojana' and the 'Dali National Crop Self-Reliance Mission' through a virtual medium, along with laying the foundation stone for an ultra-modern integrated aqua park at a cost of ₹100 crore under the 'Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana' and an ultra-modern retail fish market at a cost of ₹59.13 crore. The chief minister will participate in the state-level programme organised at Krishi Shiksha Sadan, OUAT."  Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said that the proposed retail fish market will be spread over 5.80 acres of land and will have modern infrastructure for wholesale and retail operations.

 

The aqua park at Hirakur aims to boost tourism and recreational infrastructure, promote aquaculture awareness, and create jobs, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Odisha fish fish market

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

