PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 12 to participate in inauguration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gujarat on May 12 and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 29th edition of Akhil Bharatiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh's biannual education summit, which is being hosted by the state in Gandhinagar.

The events will take place in GIFT city and also in Mahatma Mandir.

This education summit is being organised by Akhil Bharatiya Prathamik Shishak Sangh, a national organisation of primary school teachers.

The event aims to discuss and promote education in the country, with a special focus on primary education.

Apart from inaugurating the education summit, the Prime Minister will also lay foundations and inaugurate various projects in the state during his visit.

--IANS

janvi/pgh