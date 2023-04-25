close

Priyanka holds roadshow in Karnataka, urges people to vote for Congress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a massive roadshow in Krishnarajanagara here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people's support

Press Trust of India Mysuru (K'taka)
Priyanka Gandhi

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Krishnarajanagara here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people's support ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

Large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like 'Congress Congress' and 'Priyanka Gandhi ki jai'.

Vadra was accompanied by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other local party leaders.

She even clicked a selfie from the vehicle for an "admirer" standing on the road, and shook hands with a couple of them.

Addressing the people at the end of the roadshow, she urged them to change the government in Karnataka which is "looting" them.

"For the sake of your future, vote for Congress and bringing in a new government which will usher in a new hope in Karnataka," she added.

Earlier in the day at a Congress public meeting, Vadra accused the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption and charged that Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been "looted" from the state by the ruling dispensation.

The Congress leader later also interacted with women in Hanur town of Chamarajanagar district where she spoke to a couple of women personally and tried to understand their issues. She urged women voters not to take this election lightly, and said it is important for the future of their children and youth.

The Congress is going all out to unseat the ruling BJP in Karnataka and form the next government.

Voting is scheduled on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress Karnataka Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

