PM holds roadshow ahead of National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubballi

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka HC allows Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Hubballi Idgah maidan
'PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi-Dharwad on Jan 12'
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday
LIVE: India is world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem, says Smriti Irani
International Youth Day: Quotes, Importance and Significance
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took out a roadshow here just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.
Standing on the 'running board' of his moving car, Modi waved at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.
At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.
Modi is here to inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 16:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU