Business Standard

PM holds roadshow ahead of National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubballi

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May

Topics
Narendra Modi | Karnataka | Assembly polls

Press Trust of India  |  Hubballi (K'taka) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took out a roadshow here just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.

Standing on the 'running board' of his moving car, Modi waved at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Modi is here to inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 16:48 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU