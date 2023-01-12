PM Modi's security breached during roadshow in Karnataka; man intercepted

JUST IN
The man, carrying a garland with him, broke PM's security cordon and rushed towards him. PM Modi was riding on the footboard of an SUV

Topics
Narendra Modi | Karnataka | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached in Karnataka's Hubbali during his roadshow earlier on Thursday. According to media reports, a man jumped onto the road suddenly and was able to get within an arm's length of PM Modi.

The man was carrying a garland with him, apparently to felicitate him. He broke PM's security cordon and rushed towards him. PM Modi was riding on the footboard of an SUV.

The man was intercepted at the last minute by the Special Protection Group (SPG) of the Prime Minister.

According to the reports, PM Modi accepted the garland from the man and put it in his car. The incident took place ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival, when he was headed towards the Railway Sports ground from the airport.

Along the route, Prime Minister Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were chanting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi'. At some places, his cavalcade was showered with flower petals by the people, as it moved slowly along the stretch.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:28 IST

