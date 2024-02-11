Sensex (    %)
                        
PM to distribute 100,000 appointment letters to recruits in govt depts

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord highest priority to employment generation in the country

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in central government departments on Monday via video conferencing.
On this occasion, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Phase-I of the Integrated Complex "Karmayogi Bhavan" here. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of Mission Karmayogi.
Prime Minister Modi will distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on February 12 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country and the recruitments are taking place across central government departments, and state and Union Territory governments are supporting this initiative.
The new recruits will be joining the government in various ministries and departments vis-a-vis Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways, the statement said.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord highest priority to employment generation in the country, it said.
The mela is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development, the statement said.
The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through "Karmayogi Prarambh", an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format, it said.

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

