Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Pune ISIS module exposed: Highly educated accused use code words, drones

The central investigation agency NIA, which is investigating the Pune ISIS module, has filed a charge sheet of more than 4000 pages in the court

National Investigation Agency NIA

According to the charge sheet, the accused used code words like vinegar or 'sirka' for sulfuric acid, 'Gulab Jal' (rosewater) for acetone, and sharbat for hydrogen peroxide to procure chemicals to make IEDs

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet in the Pune Islamic State (ISIS) module case naming seven people as accused and revealed that the accused, who were educated, worked in prominent companies and used code words for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
The central investigation agency NIA, which is investigating the Pune ISIS module, has filed a charge sheet of more than 4000 pages in the court.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the charge sheet, the accused used code words like vinegar or 'sirka' for sulfuric acid, 'Gulab Jal' (rosewater) for acetone, and sharbat for hydrogen peroxide to procure chemicals to make IEDs.
They also used materials that were easily available, like a washing machine timer, thermometer, speaker wire, 12-volt bulb, 9-volt battery, filter paper, matches, and baking soda for making IEDs.
"The accused carried out a recce in Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and Karnataka to carry out terror attacks. They also used a drone, which is now seized by the agency, for photography and videography," the NIA said in the charge sheet.
Most of the arrested accused in the case were educated and technically very sound.
The arrested accused, Zulfikar, was working as a senior project manager in a multinational IT company and had an annual package of Rs 31 lakh. Another accused, Shahnawaz, was a mining engineer who had complete knowledge of explosives. A third one, Kadir Pathan, was working as a graphics designer, it stated.
The NIA chargesheet also disclosed that one accused, Akeef Nachan, attended a terrorist training camp in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam in February 2022, where they were trained to create IEDs.
The NIA has also alleged that the accused were in touch with foreign handlers who were updated about the progress of their plans.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

NIA raids 30 places in Tamil Nadu, Telangana in ISIS radicalisation case

NIA busts ISIS-linked terror module in Madhya Pradesh; 3 arrested

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

NIA files additional charge sheet against 9 in K'taka ISIS conspiracy case

Constitutional Court should avoid fixing time-bound schedule cases: SC

Women to get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Cong retains power: Baghel

In contact with officials, says Dhami as rescue op underway at Yamunotri NH

Goans burn effigies on Diwali; CM Sawant asks people to buy local products

Bursting of crackers restricted to just 2 hours from 8-10 pm in Himachal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA Pune ISIS

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon