PM to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha-Make in conclave, 38th National Games today

PM to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha-Make in conclave, 38th National Games today

Prime Minister will inaugurate programmes in Odisha at around 11 am at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Make in Odisha Exhibition which highlights the achievements of the state. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Odisha and the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand today.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate programmes in Odisha at around 11 am at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Thereafter, he will travel to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate the 38th National Games.

The Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, the flagship Global Investment Summit, being hosted by the Government of Odisha, aims to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

 

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Make in Odisha Exhibition which highlights the achievements of the state in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem. The two-day conclave will be held from 28th to 29th January. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.

The conclave will host CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun. It is being hosted in Uttarakhand during its Silver Jubilee year and will be held in 11 cities across eight districts of Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14.

As per the release, 36 states and one union territory will participate in the National Games. Over 17 days, competitions for 35 sports disciplines will be held. Among these, medals will be awarded for 33 sports, while two will be exhibition sports. Yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the National Games for the first time. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will participate in the event.

With a focus on sustainability, the theme for the National Games this year is "Green Games." A special park, called the Sports Forest, will be developed near the venue, where more than 10,000 saplings will be planted by athletes and guests. The medals and certificates for the athletes will be made from environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Odisha Odisha economy Games

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

