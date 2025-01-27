PM Modi speaks with US President Trump on strengthening India-US ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.
Following the phone talks, Modi said both sides are committed to mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.
"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term," the prime minister said on 'X' "We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," he said.
