Business Standard
Home / India News / CPI's K Narayana urges civil aviation minister to control rising airfares

CPI's K Narayana urges civil aviation minister to control rising airfares

"Our concern is about the fluctuation of airfares. In the last year alone, airfares have increased by 40 percent. Airlines should not hike the charges exorbitantly and arbitrarily

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu during the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference (APAC) on Civil Aviation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Communist Party of India(CPI) National Secretary K Narayana on Tuesday wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, urging him to rein in "exorbitant" airfares.

He said in his letter that airlines should not be allowed to hike prices beyond a limit even during a high demand.

"You have appropriately remarked that development means connectivity. As you are looking after a constituency that consists of a significant number of Indigenous people, you are well aware of the role played by connectivity in development. You have taken a commendable step to connect Amaravati to various cities of the nation and abroad," Narayana said in his letter.

 

"Our concern is about the fluctuation of airfares. In the last year alone, airfares have increased by 40 percent. Airlines should not hike the charges exorbitantly and arbitrarily," he added.

He alleged in the letter that private airlines were looking for super profits. He added that the situation for air travelers has become worse due to the absence of public-sector airlines in the country.

He said that though private airlines use government-constructed airports, and runways, but never benevolent even offering free coffee or tea and some snacks to passengers. The cartel of airline bosses decides the airfare and continuously hikes the charges. Hence there is no other way for passengers except to either travel or cancel the trip," he said.

"You should have a say and bargaining power because government funds have been spent on airports and runways. I also request you institute a statutory body, a regulatory authority for deciding reasonable flight fares. This should consist of all parties' representatives," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

M M Lawrence

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence dies at age of 95 due to illness

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

ADGP row: CPI urges removal of officers deviating from Left policies

PremiumWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Saturday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Bengal's healthcare crisis reveals deeper issues in the political system

Sitaram Yechury

Amid chants of Lal Salaam, Yechury's body handed over to AIIMS for research

Sitaram Yechury

Tributes paid to veteran Sitaram Yechury at CPI (M) headquarters in Delhi

Topics : CPI (M) CPI Aviation ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon