PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans: Modi

With the Union Cabinet approving the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the initiative will celebrate traditional artisans and crafts people, both from rural and urban India.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years that will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

"Embracing our nation's skills and cultural diversity, the PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans and crafts people, both from rural and urban India," Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Honouring the timeless Guru-Shishya tradition, it will augment the efforts of our Vishwakarmas, connecting them to modern value chains and preserving their invaluable skills for generations to come," he said.

On Tuesday, the prime minister had announced that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

Under the scheme, artisans and crafts people will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificates and given ID card. They will be provided credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concession interest rate of five per cent.