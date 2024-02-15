Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PMLA court remands ex-CM Soren to judicial custody in money laundering case

On February 2, the court granted five days of ED custody to Soren and extended it twice for seven days in total

Hemant Soren

Soren was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi from the court

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president was in the ED custody.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Hemant Soren was produced before the special PMLA court today and he was remanded to judicial custody till February 22. We will file a bail application for him," said Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for the former chief minister.
Soren was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi from the court.
He was arrested on January 31 by the ED.
On February 2, the court granted five days of ED custody to Soren and extended it twice for seven days in total.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Meet Champai Soren, the new Jharkhand CM at helm amid political crisis

Next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against ED action on Feb 12

'I am Hemant Soren part 2', says CM Champai Soren during J'khand floor test

Gramin Bharat Bandh: Will banks, offices, schools remain closed on Feb 16?

RS polls: 4 BJP, 1 Cong candidate file nominations from Madhya Pradesh

First helicopter emergency medical service to be launched from U'khand

SC verdict on electoral bond: Everything you need to know about it

We do not agree with farmers' method to press demands: Haryana CM Khattar

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand PMLA case PMLA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon