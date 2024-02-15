RS polls: 4 BJP, 1 Cong candidate file nominations from Madhya Pradesh

View of the Rajya Sabha during division for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament (Photo: PTI)

All four BJP candidates, including Union minister L Murugan, and one Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh filed their nominations on Thursday for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held later this month.

Murugan, BJP Kisan Morcha's national vice president Banshilal Gurjar, state party women's wing chief Maya Naroliya and Valmiki Dham Ashram head Umesh Nath Maharaj, who has been nominated by the BJP, filed their nominations before the returning officer in the state assembly complex here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and ministers including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Yadav welcomed Umesh Nath Maharaj and Murugan on their arrival in the state capital Bhopal for filing their nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on February 27.

The Election Commission had on January 29 released the date for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states, including five in MP.

"The Valmiki Dham's head is working for social harmony and the party has given a big message by fielding him for the Rajya Sabha election," Yadav told reporters at the BJP office before going to the assembly complex along with the BJP candidates for the filing of nominations.

He also congratulated Murugan, Naroliya and Gurjar on the occasion and recalled their contribution in their respective fields.

Their presence will not only benefit the Rajya Sabha but also the state, he said and thanked the BJP's national leadership for nominating them.

Congress candidate Ashok Singh, who is the state party unit's treasurer, also filed his nomination for the polls before the returning officer.