Police not sharing docs about attack on Pramanik's convoy, CBI to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday complained to the Calcutta High Court about the West Bengal Police's "non-cooperation" over handing over documents related to the attack on the convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists on February 25.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, on March 28, had directed a CBI probe in the matter. The very next day, the state government approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision.

However, the matter took a new dimension on Thursday with the CBI complaining to the same division bench against the West Bengal Police.

To this, the state government counsel said that since the matter is pending at the apex court, the process can be continued depending on the development there.

However, after hearing both sides, the division bench of Justice Srivastava and Justice Bharadwaj observed that since the apex court has not imposed any stay in the matter, hence it would be better to honour the directive of the division bench on this count.

It also observed that it is the duty of the state government to ensure that CBI officials do not face hurdles in carrying out their course of investigation.

On February 25, the vehicle of Pramanik was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists at Burihat under Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar while it was passing through the area.

The situation got tense as Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed with each other, throwing brickbats and stones, smashing the glass window of Pramanik's car in the process.

The minister, however, did not sustain any injury as his security personnel safely escorted him out of the area, which by then had turned into a virtual battlefield.

Pramanik alleged that besides stones and bricks, the ruling party workers also hurled crude bombs targeting his convoy, his security personnel and local BJP supporters.

--IANS

src/vd