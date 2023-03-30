close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Spandana Sphoorty Financial raises $20 mn via ECB to fund business growth

Micro finance firm Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited on Thursday said it raised $20 million from External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) to fund business growth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
microfinance institutions

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Micro finance firm Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited on Thursday said it raised USD 20 million from External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) to fund business growth.

The company has raised External Commercial Borrowings of USD 20 million with a tenure of 36 months, Spandana Sphoorty Financial said in a regulatory filing.

Last year, RBI had imposed a monetary penalty on Spandana Sphoorty for the company's failure to adhere to pricing of credit guidelines for Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institutions.

In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the RBI directions, the RBI had said.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Customer protection the core of new RBI microfinance rules: Dy governor Rao

Sensex jumps 249 pts on late buying, Nifty tops 18,400; Airtel, ICICI lead

Microfinance sector grows over 16-fold to Rs 2.85 trn in last decade: Study

Market borrowing cost for states remains elevated at 7.83%, says Icra

SC asks Maha to file affidavit on plea for CBI probe in Palghar lynching

Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him

PM says many benefits will come of 100% rail network electrified in Haryana

NEP based on teachings of visionaries like Mahatma Gandhi: Amit Shah

Credai urges RBI not to hike repo rates, rise may hit housing sales

Topics : External commercial borrowings | business

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon