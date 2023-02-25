JUST IN
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked in West Bengal's Dinhata

The TMC supporters allegedly pelted stones at the car carrying the minister. The front windshield of the car also cracked

Topics
car attacks | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Nisith Pramanik
Nisith Pramanik

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Saturday alleged that supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked his car at Dinhata in West Bengal's Coochbehar district.

The TMC supporters allegedly pelted stones at the car carrying the minister. The front windshield of the car also cracked.

Black flags were also shown to the minister.

Pramanik said, "the police are acting as mere spectators and shielding the perpetrators of violence. People of the state are witnessing what is being done by TMC supporters in the state".

Pramanik alleged that TMC was sheltering miscreants.

BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said "if a central minister's car is attacked in this manner, then think about the security of the common people in the state".

Bhattacharya said the Governor should initiate steps for the imposition of Article 355 in the state.

Trinamool Congress leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, while reacting to this, said BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari are instigating the saffron party workers to disrupt peace in West Bengal. "These leaders should be brought to task first", he stated.

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 16:29 IST

