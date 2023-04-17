close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Policy action needed to promote mental well-being of adolescents: Experts

Immediate policy action is needed for promoting the mental well-being of adolescents and a crucial aspect of school-based mental health is the sensitisation of teachers, according to experts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
mental health, depression, mind

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Immediate policy action is needed for promoting the mental well-being of adolescents and a crucial aspect of school-based mental health is the sensitisation of teachers, according to experts.

Sajjan R, the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Bihar, said, "Promoting the well-being of students is crucial to their mental health, educational attainment and holistic development. This is also the focus of the NEP 2020.

The role of schools and teachers in ensuring this cannot be emphasised enough. Resilience and well-being are being included in all our teacher trainings, and the first orientation of 40,000 teachers has recently been completed, he said.

Sajjan made the comments at a day-long conference on Promoting Adolescent Wellbeing in Every School: Bihar Leads the Way, which saw brainstorming sessions amongst policymakers, educators, and mental health experts to help devise strategies to meet the urgent need.

"We hope to reach every middle school in Bihar so that students can learn about their strengths, become resilient and stay mentally healthy in difficult times. The department is committed to integrating well-being into the state training curricula and textbooks and orienting teachers in early identification and psychosocial support," he added.

According to Urvashi Prasad, Director of the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog, a crucial aspect of school-based mental health and well-being programs is the sensitisation and training of teachers.

Also Read

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

'Those who drink liquor, will die', says Bihar CM on hooch tragedy

No need to wait till 2025, Nitish should make Tejashwi Bihar CM now: Kishor

New gene discovery could lead to effective, reversible male contraceptive

Supreme Court refuses to halt construction work on phase-IV of Delhi Metro

Tata Power DDL, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam ink pact for hydro power supply

HC allows Sushil Ansal to withdraw suit against web series 'Trial by Fire'

Chief exec Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple's first store in India

"I am glad to learn about the interventions on the role of teachers in promoting the mental well-being of children and adolescents, she said.

Adolescents in all government middle schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Bihar are receiving a well-being programme through a three-year collaboration between the Bihar government and CorStone, a non-profit organisation that works to foster inner health and well-being in marginalised and vulnerable youth.

The programmes integrate evidence-based practices from the fields of emotional resilience, positive psychology, social-emotional learning, and conflict resolution with adolescent health training to improve mental and physical well-being, school engagement, self-advocacy, social skills and relationships among youth.

The NCERT surveyed school students last year about their thoughts on mental health and well-being.

The survey revealed that students feel responsible for doing well in school, like school in general, but also feel anxious and have mood swings related to studies and exams, which points to the need for a holistic approach towards ensuring good mental health of school children.

Topics : Mental health | mental health care

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon