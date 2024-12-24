Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Congress moves Supreme Court against changes to Election Rules, 1961

Congress moves Supreme Court against changes to Election Rules, 1961

Congress has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, citing concerns over electoral transparency

Supreme Court, SC

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress party has approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Congress’ General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.”
 
The move follows the Centre’s amendment of Rule 93 on December 21, which limits public access to specific electronic election records to prevent their misuse. The restricted documents include CCTV footage, webcasting data, and video recordings of candidates during elections.

What did Jairam Ramesh say?

Ramesh criticised the amendment, calling it a step toward the ‘erosion’ of the ‘integrity of the electoral process’. “The Election Commission, a Constitutional body, charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner,” he said.
 
 
He further said, “This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable. The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it.” 

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

LIVE: EC responds to Congress allegations in Maharashtra, says rule-based process followed

Keshav Prasad Maurya

SP, BSP, Cong used Ambedkar's ideals solely for votebank politics: UP Dy CM

Supreme Court, SC

Congress files writ petition in SC against amendments to election rules

Congress, Congress flag

Cong CWC meet in Belagavi to plan 2025 strategy, address Ambedkar issue

Salman Khurshid

Not an easy task: Congress' Salman Khurshid on 'One Nation, One Election'

  Calibrated erosion, says Congress chief

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised the Centre over the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules. He accused the government of engaging in a ‘calibrated erosion’ of the Election Commission’s integrity.
 
In a post on X, Kharge said, “Modi Govt’s calibrated erosion of ECI’s integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them."

BJP undermining democracy, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday criticised the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of undermining democracy through an amendment to Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules.
 
Stalin raised concerns that the amendment sought to reduce transparency in elections by limiting public access to election-related documents, including CCTV footage from polling booths.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said, “Democracy is facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Union government with the reckless amendment of Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, to kill the transparency in election.”

More From This Section

Shyam Benegal, Indian director and screenwriter at International Film Festival of Kerala 2016

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

cyber fraud

Govt to release guidelines on pesky calls next month: Consumer Affairs secy

Sambhal ASI survey

Mosque survey report almost complete, will be filed in Jan: Sambhal court

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah emphasises use of biometrics tech to identify unidentified bodies

Sambhal, UP Police

Budaun court to decide on Jan 18 over plea on temple at mosque site

Topics : Congress Jairam Ramesh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon