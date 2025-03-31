Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pollution biggest challenge, transport sector key contributor: Gadkari

Pollution biggest challenge, transport sector key contributor: Gadkari

Speaking at the launch of an eco-friendly electric cycle in Thane, the Road Transport & Highways Minister said cycling needs to be promoted as a sustainable urban transport option

Gadkari said the rapid growth of India's automobile sector has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest globally since 2014. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Thane
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Pollution is India's biggest challenge and the transport sector is a major contributor, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, stressing the urgent need to transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources.

He said India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden as Rs 22 trillion is spent annually on fuel imports and an environmental hazard, making clean energy adoption crucial for the nation's progress.

Speaking at the launch of an eco-friendly electric cycle in Thane, the Road Transport & Highways Minister said cycling needs to be promoted as a sustainable urban transport option in view of increasing urbanisation.

 

Gadkari said the rapid growth of India's automobile sector has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest globally since 2014.

He said by 2030, India will be the world leader in electric vehicle (EV) production, significantly impacting the global auto market.

He credited the sharp decline in lithium-ion battery prices (now at USD 100 per kWh) for making EVs more affordable and bringing them closer to price parity with traditional fuel-powered vehicles.

"Pollution is our country's biggest challenge, and a major part of it comes from the transport sector," Gadkari said, adding that the shift to electric and alternative fuels is not just an environmental necessity but also an economic imperative.

The minister said India's young engineering talent is the driving force behind innovations in EV technology and alternative fuels. He noted that startups are making significant breakthroughs, propelling India to the forefront of the green energy revolution.

He also stressed the growing international demand for Indian-made electric two-wheelers which is a strong export opportunity that could boost the economy and improve India's trade balance.

"Another key area of focus is biofuels," Gadkari said.

He referred to the government's initiatives in converting agricultural waste into biofuels, including bio-CNG and bio-aviation fuel, thereby transforming farmers into energy providers.

This shift would not only enhance rural incomes but also reduce pollution and decrease fuel import costs, he added.

"Farmers will no longer be just food providers- they will be energy providers too," he said, highlighting ongoing biofuel projects aimed at reducing reliance on traditional fuels.

The minister called for promoting cycling as a sustainable urban transport option.

"With increasing urbanisation, dedicated cycling infrastructure is needed to encourage environmentally friendly travel while improving road safety and decongesting cities," he added.

Gadkari further said the proactive government policies since 2014 have accelerated India's automobile sector's growth.

"By creating a supportive ecosystem for innovation and competition, India has become an attractive hub for EV manufacturing, alternative fuels, and green mobility solutions," he added.

Gadkari said India is committed to reducing pollution, lowering import costs, and fostering economic growth through green technologies.

"With a strong push for electric vehicles, biofuels, and urban cycling infrastructure, India is poised to lead the global transition to sustainable transport solutions.

"The combination of cutting-edge technology, young engineering talent, and agricultural innovation will ensure that India remains competitive in the evolving global landscape," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

