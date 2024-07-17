Maha CM Shinde announces 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' ahead of Assembly Polls 2024

The Maharashtra government announced a special scheme for students on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Wednesday. This new scheme called 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' is for youth of the state who have passed the 12th grade. Under this plan, students who have finished their 12th grade will get Rs 6,000 every month. Furthermore, students holding a diploma will get Rs 8,000 every month, while the students who have finished their graduation will be given Rs 10,000 every month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Why did the Maharashtra government announce the Ladla Bhai Yojana scheme? This announcement in Pandharpur by Maha Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today is being seen in the context of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections later this year. It is believed that the government has made this declaration to engage different parts of the population with only months to go for the elections.

The opposition in Maharashtra has long been featuring the issue of rising unemployment among the youth and the Shinde government's declaration of monetary help for youngsters is being seen as a reaction to these concerns.

What are the benefits of the Ladla Bhai Yojana scheme?

Declaring the scheme, CM Shinde expressed that the government will offer financial help to the state's youngsters for apprenticeships in factories where they will work. He said this the first time in history that any government has presented such a plan, guaranteeing it as a solution for the issue of unemployment.

Under this plan, the youth will be given opportunities for apprenticeships in factories and the government will give them a stipend. Many reports stated that the scheme is expected to benefit around 1 million youth and will cost approx Rs 10,000 crore to the exchequer.

Recently declared 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

This comes after the announcement of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' during the recent Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly by the state government. The scheme was declared in the state budget assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and is focused on married, divorced and destitute women between the age of 21-60 age group, who will obtain a monthly help of Rs 1,500. Later the age range was increased to 65 years, after a declaration by CM Shinde.