'Goa targeting new markets for tourism through international trade fairs'

Goa is looking forward to tap new and emerging markets through participation in global trade fairs after international tourism was affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war and other problems, minister Rohan Khaunte said on Wednesday.

During Covid-19, the international footfall in Goa was only 33,000, which has now increased to 4.5 lakh for this particular year (calendar year), Tourism Minister Khaunte said in the state assembly.

Responding to a question raised by Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai in the assembly, he said after the Covid-19 pandemic, the perception about tourism in the state is changing, taking it away from beaches.

Sardesai said Goa spent Rs 63 crore in the last four years (on various events), including Rs 29.84 crore to promote the state within the country.

Former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar had emphasised on the pre-audit of roadshows and that accountability parameters should be framed, he said.

Khaunte said after the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism department in 2022 decided to change the perception of Goa "beyond beaches" as earlier the impression about the coastal state was only about its beaches and party life.

"We needed to see that quality people come in. Since 2021-22, Goa tourism board headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant discussed about the emerging markets and tapping of new markets," he said.

"Problems with the UK market and the Russia war impacted international tourism to a big extent," the minister said, adding the Israel military campaign (in Gaza) also resulted in a dip in the number of tourists from that country.

"We had to ensure that we tap the emerging markets like South East Asia, South Asia, the US, UAE and Germany," he said.

The state tourism department participated in the WTM (World Travel Mart) London, ITB, Berlin, IITF and other events, Khaunte said.

"We are presenting ourselves to the world through these events where players from the emerging markets also come," he said.

Earlier, only Goa used to participate in these events but now Ladakh and states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka are attending the international marts, he noted.

"During the events, we have serious B2B and B2C trade meetings. The minutes are placed before an empowered committee before we decide the next course of action," he added.