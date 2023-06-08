close

Posts on Aurangzeb: Violence not in line with Maha culture, says Sharad

Sharad Pawar said violence that took place in Kolhapur over posters and social media posts allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan was not in line with the culture of Maharashtra

Press Trust of India Pune
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

Sharad Pawar

Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the violence that took place in Kolhapur and some other places over the posters and social media posts allegedly glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan was not in line with the culture of Maharashtra.

Tension gripped Kolhapur city, 285 kilometres from here, on Tuesday after some persons allegedly kept an image of 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan and an offensive audio message as their social media status, resulting in a protest by right-wing outfits at Shivaji Chowk the next day.

Police had to resort to lathicharge (baton charge) to quell the stone-pelting and violence that the protest descended into, following which 36 people were held in connection with the incidents in the western Maharashtra city.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar said, "People of the state and these places where such incidents took place must maintain violence. Whatever happened at two to three places is not in line with the culture of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is known as a peace loving and patient state, and people here do not have a tendency to take the law into their own hands."

"I also would like to tell those who try to create disputes deliberately that common people have to pay the price for all this. I appeal that for the betterment of the common people, ensure such things do not take place. People must fully cooperate with police," the former Union minister added.

Pawar said Kolhapur has a very rich history and peace must prevail by remembering the towering ideals of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Tarabai.

"The interests of common people should be protected. I am sure the situation will change if a majority of the people and state government adopt a wise approach. I am sure this picture will change," Pawar asserted.

Some persons were booked in Ahmednagar for allegedly carrying posters of Aurangzeb during a procession in Fakirwada area there on June 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aurangzeb Tipu Sultan Sharad Pawar

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

