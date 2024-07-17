Business Standard
Prakash Ambedkar to launch yatra over quota issue in Maha from July 25

Ambedkar demanded that the Kunbi caste certificates issued without the people applying for it be cancelled

Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar claimed the demand for the implementation of the "sage soyare" notification amounted to "adulteration" of the quota. Image: X@Prksh_Ambedkar

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will hold the 'Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra' on the reservation issue in parts of Maharashtra from July 25, party chief Prakash Ambedkar said.
Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Ambedkar demanded that the Kunbi caste certificates issued without the people applying for it be cancelled and political parties clear their stand on the reservation issue.
He also claimed the demand for the implementation of the "sage soyare" (blood relatives) notification amounted to "adulteration" of the quota and courts have given decisions against it earlier.
Activist Manoj Jarange has been demanding implementation of the government's draft notification that recognises Kunbis as sage soyare of Maratha community members. He has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.
Kunbi, an agrarian group, is part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
However, some OBC activists recently launched an agitation, demanding scrapping of the draft notification and an assurance that their quota would not be diluted.
"There are two groups in the state in the form of OBCs versus Marathas. The OBC leaders have a fear over the outcome of this issue. A way out is not possible till parties of the rich Maratha community like the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and also BJP do not clear their stand," Ambedkar said.
He said the OBC leaders have endorsed the VBA's stand on the quota matter and stressed the need to create awareness about the issue among people in villages.

The VBA chief said the 'Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra', which will traverse through different villages, will begin on July 25 after his visit to his grandfather Dr B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in Mumbai and social reformer Jyotiba Phule's residence in Pune.
"This yatra will head to Kolhapur (on July 26), Sangli, Solapur, Dharashiv, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Jalna district. It will culminate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 7 or 8," he said.
"We will create awareness about the demand for doubling the SC/ST students scholarship, giving the same scholarship to OBC students, promotion in jobs for SC/ST and OBCs. We will also put pressure on the parties which have not taken any stand on the reservation issue through the janyatra," Prakash Ambedkar said.
On the protest by activist Jarange, he said though people had been attending his rallies, it was not clear in which direction the agitation would be headed.
"Jarange has to take a stand on whether he is with the rich Maratha community or the poor Marathas," he said.
Prakash Ambedkar claimed the demand for the implementation of the "sage soyare" notification amounted to "adulteration" of the quota and courts have given decisions against it earlier.
"The reservation of Kunbis is intact. The demand of reservation to others through a different way is the disputed issue now. The Kunbi certificates are now given without applications and should be cancelled," he said, adding those who need them should apply for it and obtain it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

