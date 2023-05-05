Prasar Bharti issues directive to rename All India Radio as Akashvani



Elaborating on the decision, the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi said that this decision was made long ago but was not operationalised. The latest directions will operationalise the earlier decision. According to an internal order issued by the Director General of Akashvani, Vasudha Gupta, Prasar Bharti has decided to do away with the name 'All India Radio' and substitute it with 'Akashvani' with immediate effect.



"The aforesaid statutory provision which has replaced the name AIR to the 'Akashvani' may be brought to the notice of all so that names and titles get in tune with the provisions of the Prasar Bharati Act of 1990 passed by the Parliament," the internal order said. The Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, mentions that 'Akashvani' means the offices, stations and other establishments, by whatever name called, which, immediately before the appointed day, formed part of or were under the Director-General, All India Radio of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Prasar Bharati Act was enforced on November 15, 1997.



The Prasar Bharati website states that a private radio station named Akashvani Mysore was set up on September 10, 1935. All India Radio was referred to as 'Akashvani' by renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore in a poem he had written for the inauguration of the Calcutta shortwave service in 1939.

