LIVE: Govt fully prepared to conduct caste census in state, says Bihar CM

Live news updates: Bihar Chief Minister on Friday said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state. The census will begin from today. Kumar, who is on Samadhan Yatra, said the government has trained officials to carry out caste-based census taking into consideration the sub-castes in the state and the financial status of the citizens.

After a year marred by disruptions from the war in Ukraine and extreme weather, global food prices ended 2022 roughly where they started. A United Nations’ index of food-commodity costs soared to a record in March, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine crippled vital flows of grain and vegetable oils from the breadbasket nation. Prices then slid as a Black Sea crop-export deal and good harvests in other growers buffered supplies, before steadying toward year-end.

Chief Minister on Friday said the Delhi government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged under a car last week.

Prasar Bharati is "evaluating" the possibility of coming up with an OTT platform months after it signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, a senior official said on Friday. "That is something we are working upon, evaluating," the Prasar Bharati official said during an informal interaction with reporters while replying to a question when will the broadcaster come up with an over-the-top (OTT) platform.