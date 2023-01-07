LIVE: Govt fully prepared to conduct caste census in state, says Bihar CM

JUST IN
States not impervious to global geopolitical challenges: Deputy NSA Misri
Top Headlines: India's GDP may grow 7% in FY23, forex reserves up by $44 mn
Centre successful in establishing peace, prosperity in North East: Shah
Costly meals: World food index ends year where it began after dramatic run
BIS launches portal for mapping of industrial units and laboratories
Delhi road accident: Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia sanctioned for victim's family
Participation of girls on rise in NCC, says DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh
Mumbai reports nine new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally now 29
China seeks to minimise coronavirus risk during Lunar New Year travel rush
Farm reforms pending in India since 1991: EAC-PM chief Bibek Debroy
States not impervious to global geopolitical challenges: Deputy NSA Misri
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media persons after a meeting with senior leaders, in Patna, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo
Nitish Kumar began Samadhan Yatra on Thursday to review the implementation of government schemes and hold meetings with officials.

Live news updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state. The census will begin from today. Kumar, who is on Samadhan Yatra, said the government has trained officials to carry out caste-based census taking into consideration the sub-castes in the state and the financial status of the citizens.

After a year marred by disruptions from the war in Ukraine and extreme weather, global food prices ended 2022 roughly where they started. A United Nations’ index of food-commodity costs soared to a record in March, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine crippled vital flows of grain and vegetable oils from the breadbasket nation. Prices then slid as a Black Sea crop-export deal and good harvests in other growers buffered supplies, before steadying toward year-end.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged under a car last week.

Prasar Bharati is "evaluating" the possibility of coming up with an OTT platform months after it signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, a senior official said on Friday. "That is something we are working upon, evaluating," the Prasar Bharati official said during an informal interaction with reporters while replying to a question when will the broadcaster come up with an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 08:22 IST

