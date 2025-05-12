Monday, May 12, 2025 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi weather update: Rain, thunderstorms expected today, AQI at 131

Delhi weather update: Rain, thunderstorms expected today, AQI at 131

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected

Delhi Rains, Rain

Residents can expect relief from the heat until May 12, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Monday morning as the city continues to enjoy a spell of relief from the scorching heat after light rain over the past week. Brief drizzles and a drop in maximum temperatures have kept the weather relatively cool in the national capital.

Today's forecast: IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Monday, forecasting rain and thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are also expected. 
 
 

Weather forecast for the week

 
Residents can expect relief from the heat until May 12, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to continue until Tuesday, with cloudy skies expected for the rest of the week. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph during storms, will also be seen. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius from May 14 to 17. 

Also Read

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai

IC-814 hijacker, Pulwama attacker among those killed in Op Sindoor: Army

Air Marshal AK Bharti

We downed a few Pak planes, all our pilots home: Air Force on Op Sindoor

Rajnath Singh

Armed forces' response echoed in Rawalpindi: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

flights, planes

Pakistan reopens its airspace after ceasefire talks, ban on India stays

 

Air quality remains in ‘moderate’ category

 
Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 131 at 7 am, compared to 173 at the same time a day earlier.
 
The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 158 at 4 pm on May 11. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 89, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 123 and 116, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 125. 
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
 

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Over 350 illegal religious structures removed along Nepal border

Accident, road accident

At least 13 dead, 11 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

IAS body, politicians defend Foreign Secy Misri after social media trolling

electricity

Electricity bills of Delhi consumers to be hiked by 7-10% in May-Jun period

B R Gavai

Constitution is supreme, not Parliament or judiciary: CJI-designate Gavai

Topics : Air Quality Index BS Web Reports Air quality Rainfall Thunderstorms Heavy rain and thunderstorm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon