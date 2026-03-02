Monday, March 02, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / President Murmu launches four women-centric welfare schemes in Delhi

President Murmu launches four women-centric welfare schemes in Delhi

At the event held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the President also launched a scheme providing two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card-holding families on Holi and Diwali

Murmu said empowered women, with freedom to make decisions, can change the direction of society and the nation (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched the Pink National Common Mobility Card and three other women-centric welfare schemes of the Delhi government.

Addressing the gathering at the "Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi" programme, Murmu said initiatives like free bus travel and integrated transport access would strengthen women's independence and safety.

The ₹129-crore benefit will be transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer, the statement said.

She further launched the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana and the "Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar" initiative.

 

Murmu said empowered women, with freedom to make decisions, can change the direction of society and the nation.

Stressing collective responsibility, the President said women's empowerment is not just the government's duty, and society must also play its role.

The schemes launched today will empower women to realise the vision of a prosperous Delhi, she added.

Topics : Droupadi Murmu women empowerment women in India women rights Delhi government

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

