Home / India News / Gulf flight operations from Kerala hit for third day amid West Asia crisis

Gulf flight operations from Kerala hit for third day amid West Asia crisis

Over the past three days, a total of 65 flight services to and from the Thiruvananthapuram airport have been cancelled

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Airport authorities said airlines have set up help desks and are coordinating with affected passengers

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:13 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Flight operations to Gulf countries from Kerala were affected for the third consecutive day on Monday following the conflict in West Asia, with authorities indicating that the disruption may last a few more days.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) listed around 45 departing flights from Kochi as cancelled for Monday on its official website.

However, an Oman Air flight to Muscat departed at 8.10 am.

Similarly, Saudia flights to Jeddah and Riyadh, an Oman Air flight to Muscat, an Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai were listed as scheduled.

Around a similar number of arrival flights were also shown as cancelled at Kochi.

 

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) said that 20 flights to the Gulf region remained cancelled on Monday.

Over the past three days, a total of 65 flight services to and from the Thiruvananthapuram airport have been cancelled.

An Oman Air flight from Muscat arrived at 7.20 am and departed around 8.30 am, airport sources said.

Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) listed 10 flights to Gulf countries as cancelled on its website.

At Calicut airport, around 20 flights remained cancelled.

SalamAir, Oman Air, Flynas and Air Arabia operated limited services from the airport to destinations in Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Airport authorities said airlines have set up help desks and are coordinating with affected passengers, adding that the situation is likely to persist until the conflict in West Asia subsides.

