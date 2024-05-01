Business Standard
President Murmu pays obeisance, performs 'aarti' at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Before visiting the temple in the evening, Murmu took part in the Sarayu "aarti" and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple here

President Droupadi Murmu visits the Hanuman Garhi temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance and performed "aarti" at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
Before visiting the temple in the evening, Murmu took part in the Sarayu "aarti" and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple here.
"President Droupadi Murmu had darshan and performed puja at Shri Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya," the president's official X handle said in a post on the microblogging platform.
Earlier in the day, the president was received at the Ayodhya airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
This was Murmu's first visit to Ayodhya since the newly-built Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

