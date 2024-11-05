Business Standard
Home / India News / President Murmu's speech on plight of prisoners prompted SC report: CJI

President Murmu's speech on plight of prisoners prompted SC report: CJI

CJI Chandrachud said the release of the three publications was a "continuation of the celebrations" to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

He emphasised that the three publications of the Supreme Court were of "seminal importance". | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday revealed it was President Droupadi Murmu's speech on the plight of inmates that "kindled" a conversation, prompting the publication of a report by the Supreme Court.

CJI Chandrachud, speaking at the release of "Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion" at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, thanked the President for her "stirring speech" highlighting the plight of prisoners, especially undertrials, at the 2022 Constitution Day celebrations.

"The speech of the President kindled a conversation at the Supreme court and culminated in one of the reports being released today. This report is a result of the President's vision and it is but appropriate that it is being released by her," he said.

 

The CJI added, "I daresay that this is an example of what can be achieved when the different branches of the state share a constitutional goal."  Apart from the report on the prisons, the President released "Justice for the Nation: Reflections on 75 years of the Supreme Court of India" and "Legal Aid through Law Schools: A Report on the Working of Legal Aid Cells in India".

While saying the hallmark of all the publications was the element of transparency, the CJI said, "We have tried to hide nothing at all and our disclosure is full and fair."  Several prominent persons, including CJI-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Union Minister of State (independent charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, were in attendance.

CJI Chandrachud said the release of the three publications was a "continuation of the celebrations" to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

LIVE: Govt to sell up to 2.5% stake in Hindustan Zinc, targets Rs 5,000 cr

Justice, judge

Ghaziabad lawyers' strike enters second day, thousands of cases delayed

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP grants customised packages to 10 companies, including Dabur, Coca-Cola

Parliament, New Parliament

Dawoodi Bohras asks Parliamentary panel to be kept out of Waqf law

kumbh mela, shahi snan, ganga, haridwar

Mahakumbh 2025: Facial recognition cameras to come up at railway stations

He emphasised that the three publications of the Supreme Court were of "seminal importance" being "moments of self-reflection" both for the Supreme Court and the larger judicial system.

The CJI shared that the prison report analysed the prison manuals of all states and dealt with the aspects that had seldom received institutional attention, such as menstrual equity and reproductive rights for women prisoners apart from de-addiction initiatives.

"One of the significant findings of the study was that the caste of prisoners often determined the work which they are allotted, with inmates from oppressed castes being allotted tasks related to sanitation," the CJI said, underlining the top court recent ruling on caste-based discrimination no longer being permitted in jails.

He also outlined the crucial function of legal-aid clinics in law schools and said the report titled "Justice for the Nation" comprised essays by judges, eminent jurists, academicians, and lawyers on the key themes and trends in the Supreme Court's jurisprudence.

"Mr Fali Nariman turned in his report on e-mail to me just the afternoon before fate took him away from us," the CJI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues directions to improve policy governing remission of convicts

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

S Carolina executes Richard Moore despite plea to cut sentence to life

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Caste-based labour division in prisons is unconstitutional: Supreme Court

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Attempted jailbreak at Congo prison kills 129 people leading to chaos

Behind prisoner swap: Spies, a killer, secret messages, unseen diplomacy

Behind prisoner swap: Spies, a killer, secret messages, unseen diplomacy

Topics : D Y Chandrachud jail reforms prison

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon