President Murmu unveils new flag, insignia of Supreme Court: What it means

During the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, President Murmu called for a change in the 'culture of adjournments' in the judiciary

New Flag Supreme Court

President Droupadi Murmu, CJI Chandrachud unveiling insignia of Supreme Court on Sunday. (Image credit: President)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unveiled the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court at an event meant to mark 75 years of establishment of the top court.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, Murmu called for a change in the "culture of adjournments" in the judiciary as she pointed to the delay in court decisions in heinous crimes like rape.

The event, organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was also attended by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, among other dignitaries. More than 800 participants from the district judiciary across India took part in the conference.

“It is a proud moment for all citizens as India’s honourable Supreme Court completes 75 years of its establishment. All the people working at all levels of the Supreme Court have only one aim and that is to work for the development of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India)...,” he said at the conference.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Meghwal said that the conference was organised with the objective of making the judicial system of the country even stronger and more effective by bringing together district judges, legal experts and judicial officers on one platform.

To mark the event, a coin and a postage stamp were also launched.

New flag and insignia of Supreme Court

The flag of the Supreme Court features the Sanskrit shloka: ‘Yato Dharmstato Jayah’ which means “where there is Dharma there is victory.”

Coloured in navy blue, the insignia or the symbol of the top court also featured this motto. At its centre, the symbol features an image of the Supreme Court building, with the Ashok Chakra positioned above it. 

The Ashok Chakra, also featured on the Indian flag, represents the dharmachakra or "wheel of the law." This symbol is inspired by the Sarnath Lion Capital, which was created by the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. 

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

