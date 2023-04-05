close

LS proceedings adjourned for the day as Opposition protests on Adani issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal three contentious farm laws

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after opposition parties staged a protest over the Adani issue.

As the House reconvened at 2 PM, opposition members, many of them dressed in black to register their protest, came to the well raising slogans and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Amid din, papers were laid on the table of the House and The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced by Union minister Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala.

Rama Devi, who was in the chair, requested protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function but with the protests continuing, she adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier in the day, as soon the House met, Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, appealed to the members to go to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

"Question Hour is very important as many important issues will be discussed. Please go back to your seats," he appealed.

However, the opposition members ignored his pleas and continued their protests.

Agarwal then adjourned the House till 2 pm, within minutes into the business.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

While the opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy is under attack remarks in London.

Gandhi was also disqualified from the House during the session after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.

The session is scheduled to end on Thursday.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

