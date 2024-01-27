Presiding officers' meet: PM Modi stresses on women's empowerment

Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi was virtually addressing the All India Presiding Officers' Conference

Jan 27 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized women's empowerment and youth participation, saying that deliberations should be held on increasing the representation of women and youth in legislative bodies.
PM Modi was virtually addressing the All India Presiding Officers' Conference.
"Only last year, the Parliament approved the 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. Such suggestions should also be discussed at this conference, which will increase the efforts and representation of women's empowerment," PM Modi said.
"In a young country like Bharat, discussion should be held on increasing the youth participation in the legislative bodies," he added.
The Prime Minister further said that the states and the state assemblies play a huge role in shaping the goals of the country.
"Today, during the 'Amrit Kaal', the states and the state assemblies play a huge role in shaping the goals of the country. The country will only progress if the states are on the path of development. The states will progress if the legislative bodies and the executives coordinate and determine the goals towards development," he said.
"The efforts put in by the legislative bodies towards the achievement of the goals will determine the progress of the state. The issue of the empowerment of the legislative bodies serves as an important factor in the economic development of the state," said the Prime Minister.
He further stated that during the past 10 years, the central government eliminated over 2,000 'insignificant' laws.
"During the past 10 years, the central government has eliminated over 2,000 insignificant laws, which were proving to be detrimental to our management system. The simplification of the justice system has reduced the impediments and contributed to the 'ease of living'," said Prime Minister Modi.
The 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the biggest gathering of the Presiding Officers of the country's legislative bodies, is being held in Maharashtra on January 27 and 28.
The conference will brainstorm on matters pertaining to the smooth functioning of the legislative and executive bodies. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, are among the 250 delegates attending the mega conference.

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

