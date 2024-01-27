Sensex (    %)
                        
Telangana govt to take up caste census soon, says CM Revanth Reddy

Reddy, who held a meeting on issues concerning minorities, backward classes and tribal welfare departments, directed officials to take steps for carrying out the caste census, an official release said

The CM also suggested officials study the proposals for establishment of a coaching centre for backward classes for one Parliamentary constituency

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would soon take up caste census as promised to people before elections.
Reddy, who held a meeting on issues concerning minorities, backward classes and tribal welfare departments, directed officials to take steps for carrying out the caste census, an official release said.
The CM also asked officials to prepare budget estimates for implementing 'Kalyanamastu' scheme of providing one tola gold in addition to financial assistance of Rs one lakh to girls from BPL families at the time of their marriage.
He directed officials to prepare estimates on the funds required for all types of government welfare hostels being run by the government.
He said funds would be released in 'green channel' (expeditious release of funds) as per the estimated expenditure.
He instructed officials to furnish details on the government residential schools which are being run in rented buildings and also to identify lands for construction of own buildings.
He said the funds required for construction of buildings can also be estimated.
The CM also suggested officials study the proposals for establishment of a coaching centre for backward classes for one Parliamentary constituency.
He also told officials to set up an 'integrated education hub' comprising SC, ST, BC welfare residential educational institutions instead of having them separately. This would help in better maintenance and supervision, the release added.

Topics : Telangana Revanth Reddy Caste census

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

