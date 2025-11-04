Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press 'lotus' button to prevent return of RJD's 'jungle raj' in Bihar: Shah

Reiterating that the RJD-Congress insulted 'Chaathi Maiya', the prime minister and his mother, Shah said people of Bihar will "avenge the insult by showing the exit door to such political parties"

He said the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could only lead Bihar to all-around development (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Darbhanga (Bihar)
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged voters in Bihar to press the EVM button with the BJP's poll symbol lotus to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule that had "devastated" the state.

He promised that if the NDA returns to power, the government will spend Rs 26,000 crore to harness Koshi water for irrigation and to prevent floods.

"Press 'lotus' button to prevent return of 'jungle raj' that devastated Bihar during the Lalu-Rabri's 15-year rule," Shah alleged, addressing a poll rally at Darbhanga.

He said the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could only lead Bihar to all-around development.

 

"Altogether, Rs 26,000 crore will be spent to harness Koshi river water to irrigate 'Mithilanchal' and prevent floods in the area if the NDA is voted to power in Bihar...Water of the Ganga, Koshi and Gandak rivers will be utilised for irrigation and to prevent deluge in Bihar," the former BJP president said.

If the NDA retains power in Bihar, people from Mithila, Koshi, and Tirhut will not be required to go to Patna or Delhi for treatment, as they will get quality medical facilities at AIIMS-Darbhanga, he said.

Shah claimed, "As many as 3.60 cr people have been covered with free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh crore, while the IT park at Darbhanga will employ the youth."  He slammed the RJD for its complaint to the Election Commission, seeking withdrawal of the Rs 10,000 benefit for 'Jeevika Didis', alleging that "three generations of Lalu won't be able to snatch funds transferred" to the self-help groups.

Reiterating that the RJD-Congress insulted 'Chaathi Maiya', the prime minister and his mother, Shah said people of Bihar will "avenge the insult by showing the exit door to such political parties" in the upcoming elections.

"Bihar people never forgive those who insult 'Chhathi Maiya'. The RJD-Congress will be wiped out in the Bihar polls," Shah claimed.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

