PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7-8, flag off Vande Bharat Express

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of his his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from November 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here said on Monday.

BJP's regional president Dilip Patel said the prime minister will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur on the evening of November 7, where he will be accorded a grand welcome.

From there, he will proceed by road to the Bareka Guest House and hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders and prominent personalities.

On November 8, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi (Manduadih) and Khajuraho from the Varanasi Railway Station, Patel said.

 

Following the event, he is scheduled to leave for Bihar to address an election rally.

Preparations for the prime minister's visit and welcome have already begun, Patel added.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

