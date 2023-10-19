Prices of essential food items to remain stable during festive season: Govt

Ahead of festivals, the government today assured that prices of essential food items will remain stable during the period.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday, while addressing a press conference, that prices will remain stable due to a multitude of measures taken by the government.

He was briefing on the domestic demand and supply position of main food items, mainly sugar, wheat, edible oils, and rice.

Chopra also said that the decision on allowing sugar exports during the current FY24 marketing year (October-September) will be taken after the agriculture ministry comes out with the production estimates of sugarcane.

This could be somewhere around June next year.

"Prices are expected to remain stable during the festival season. We are not anticipating any manner of hike in food item prices in the festival season. Hopefully, prices should rule stable in the next couple of months," Chopra said.

The government has taken some decisions recently to ensure price stabilisation, the secretary said.

The government has recently used all tools at its command, whether trade policy or stock limit norms. These tools have been used judiciously to ensure prices remain stable, Chopra noted.

Sugar opening stock stood at 5.7 million tonnes on October 1, the start of the new marketing year.

On Wednesday, the government again extended restrictions on sugar exports beyond October 31 this year and until further orders, a move aimed at increasing the availability of the commodity in the domestic market during the festive season.

Earlier, the restrictions were imposed until October 31 this year.

"Restriction on export of sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar, Refined Sugar and Organic Sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2023, until further order. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On ethanol, Chopra said that there would be enough supplies to reach the 15 per cent blending target of the FY24 ethanol supply year that will start next month.

Also Read Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg 47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report AAP announces first list of 4 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls Chief Minister post will never leave me, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot 'There is a deep pit in Congress manifesto for MP': Jyotiraditya Scindia Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list Southwest Monsoon withdraws from India, four days after normal date

He said the government was trying to augment ethanol supplies from maize, as there is huge potential for the same.